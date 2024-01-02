Countdown begins for local polls as election calendar kicks in

Countdown begins for local polls as election calendar kicks in

ANKARA
Countdown begins for local polls as election calendar kicks in

As the new year dawns, Türkiye sets its sights on the forthcoming local polls scheduled for March 31, with the process kicking off with the initiation of the election calendar.

The address-based population registration system, known as MERNİS, ceased receiving and updating data yesterday.

Today will witness the unveiling of suspense lists for neighborhood areas, with the Supreme Election Council (YSK) announcing eligible political parties. These parties will, in turn, declare their intent to participate in the elections tomorrow, specifying electoral districts, candidates and procedural details.

The subsequent day will see the suspension of lists for mukhtars and individuals detained or convicted of negligent crimes.

In a bid to ensure inclusivity, applications for bedridden voters due to illness or disability to cast their votes through mobile ballot boxes will commence.

By Jan. 10, political parties must reveal their nominated candidates and the electoral districts they will contest, while Jan. 17 is the deadline for resolving objections related to suspended lists and building-based voter registrations.

The year progresses with the drawing of lots by the YSK on Jan. 27 to determine the positions of political parties on the unified ballot. Political parties have until Jan. 31 to submit their candidate lists to relevant election boards.

The finalization of voter registers on Feb. 7 signals the commencement of the determination of voting locations and ballot boxes. By Feb. 11, polling stations will be determined, paving the way for the provincial election boards to initiate preliminary preparations for the printing of combined ballots on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 20, political party district presidencies will organize lists of mayors, municipal council memberships and provincial general assembly memberships, with independent candidates submitting their applications by 5 p.m. Feb. 22 marks the deadline for political parties to address deficiencies in their candidate lists, with provisional candidate lists announced the next day.

The casting and distribution of voter information sheets will commence on Feb. 29, followed by the revelation of final candidate lists on March 3. The formation of ballot box committees will be completed by March 4.

As the election date draws near, March 21 will herald the initiation of election propaganda and prohibitions, while the distribution of voter information sheets to voters will conclude by March 24. The race to March 30 will see the conclusion of election propaganda, setting the stage for the highly anticipated elections.

countdown,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

    Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

  2. Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

    Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

  3. Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

    Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

  4. MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

  5. One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine

    One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine
Recommended
Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leaders murder probe

Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe
AKP to refrain from 7 cities to boost MHP alliance, reports say

AKP to refrain from 7 cities to boost MHP alliance, reports say
DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener
CHP leader backs stance amid criticism over PKK attacks

CHP leader backs stance amid criticism over PKK attacks
Bahçeli asks to cut Treasury aid to DEM Party amid row over PKK attacks

Bahçeli asks to cut Treasury aid to DEM Party amid row over PKK attacks
İYİ Party city council member adds to tide of resignations

İYİ Party city council member adds to tide of resignations
WORLD Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said.
ECONOMY Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace well into 2024, with EV sales forecast to reach 100,000 units in the new year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.