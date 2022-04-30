Council of State to reveal decision on Istanbul Convention withdrawal

ANKARA

The Turkish government’s decision to withdraw from the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women should be revoked in line with the constitutional rules, a Council of State prosecutor said in a legal opinion submitted to the high court.

The convention is better known as the Istanbul Convention as it was opened for signature in Turkey’s largest city on May 11, 2011.

In a hearing on April 28, the 10th Chamber of the Council of State accepted around 200 applications filed by women’s organizations, lawyers and bar associations to revert the government’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

Around 1,000 women lawyers and representatives of nongovernmental organizations attended the hearing. Most of the applications claimed that the convention was essential for human rights in Turkey, which are protected by the constitution.

Presidential lawyer Emre Topal argued that the president had the executive authority to stop implementing the convention. Other international conventions and local laws continue to protect women against violence, he added.

The Council of State chamber is expected to reveal its decision in the upcoming weeks.

Citing some clauses deemed inappropriate for “traditional family values,” Turkey withdrew from the convention last year.