Council of State to reveal decision on Istanbul Convention withdrawal

  • April 30 2022 07:00:00

Council of State to reveal decision on Istanbul Convention withdrawal

ANKARA
Council of State to reveal decision on Istanbul Convention withdrawal

The Turkish government’s decision to withdraw from the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women should be revoked in line with the constitutional rules, a Council of State prosecutor said in a legal opinion submitted to the high court.

The convention is better known as the Istanbul Convention as it was opened for signature in Turkey’s largest city on May 11, 2011.

In a hearing on April 28, the 10th Chamber of the Council of State accepted around 200 applications filed by women’s organizations, lawyers and bar associations to revert the government’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

Around 1,000 women lawyers and representatives of nongovernmental organizations attended the hearing. Most of the applications claimed that the convention was essential for human rights in Turkey, which are protected by the constitution.

Presidential lawyer Emre Topal argued that the president had the executive authority to stop implementing the convention. Other international conventions and local laws continue to protect women against violence, he added.

The Council of State chamber is expected to reveal its decision in the upcoming weeks.

Citing some clauses deemed inappropriate for “traditional family values,” Turkey withdrew from the convention last year.

withdrawal,

ARTS & LIFE California probes ‘Big Oil’ over plastic pollution

California probes ‘Big Oil’ over plastic pollution
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

    Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

  3. Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

    Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

  4. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  5. ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport

    ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport
Recommended
Ruling party to submit bill against digital disinformation

Ruling party to submit bill against digital disinformation
Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources

Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources
Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul
Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict
Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean
Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet third time for establishing ties

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet third time for establishing ties
WORLD Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

More than 3,000 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean and Atlantic while trying to reach Europe last year, double the toll from 2020, the United Nations said on April 29.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines swung a net income of $161 million in the first quarter of 2022 from a net loss of $229 million in January-March 2019.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes held off AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 28 night to wrap up their best-of-five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 3-1 and book a spot in the Final Four.