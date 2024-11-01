Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

ISTANBUL

The cost of preparing for high school entrance exams in Türkiye has surged, with annual fees for preparatory courses in Istanbul doubling to an average of 40,000 Turkish Liras this year.

Educators say students must work through at least 20 test books across various subjects to adequately prepare for the exams. Many students also supplement their preparation with bi-weekly mock exams and weekend classes or online courses.

Online education platforms now charge up to 9,000 liras annually for a single subject, while mock exams cost between 10,000 and 12,000 liras per year, education expert Onur Soğuk told daily Hürriyet on Oct. 30.

Test sets containing five books in multiple subjects average around 1,500 liras, with individual books priced at 250 liras. Books with advanced features, such as video content and "new generation" question styles, reach up to 500 liras each, Soğuk noted.

Private tutoring fees also vary widely. Students seeking popular instructors can pay as much as 2,500 liras per hour, with the national average for private lessons at 1,500 liras per hour this year.

While course fees differ across Türkiye, Istanbul remains the most expensive. In Anatolian cities, typical course fees are around 20,000 liras per year, but branded centers command prices of up to 60,000 liras.

Meanwhile, "VIP tutoring centers" that offer classes in small groups of five or fewer charge a minimum of 110,000 liras, with travel expenses adding to the final bill.