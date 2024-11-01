Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

ISTANBUL
Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

The cost of preparing for high school entrance exams in Türkiye has surged, with annual fees for preparatory courses in Istanbul doubling to an average of 40,000 Turkish Liras this year.

Educators say students must work through at least 20 test books across various subjects to adequately prepare for the exams. Many students also supplement their preparation with bi-weekly mock exams and weekend classes or online courses.

Online education platforms now charge up to 9,000 liras annually for a single subject, while mock exams cost between 10,000 and 12,000 liras per year, education expert Onur Soğuk told daily Hürriyet on Oct. 30.

Test sets containing five books in multiple subjects average around 1,500 liras, with individual books priced at 250 liras. Books with advanced features, such as video content and "new generation" question styles, reach up to 500 liras each, Soğuk noted.

Private tutoring fees also vary widely. Students seeking popular instructors can pay as much as 2,500 liras per hour, with the national average for private lessons at 1,500 liras per hour this year.

While course fees differ across Türkiye, Istanbul remains the most expensive. In Anatolian cities, typical course fees are around 20,000 liras per year, but branded centers command prices of up to 60,000 liras.

Meanwhile, "VIP tutoring centers" that offer classes in small groups of five or fewer charge a minimum of 110,000 liras, with travel expenses adding to the final bill.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

    UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

  2. Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

    Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

  3. Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

    Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

  4. Japan and EU announce new defense pact

    Japan and EU announce new defense pact

  5. Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit

    Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit
Recommended
Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals
Erdoğan warns of escalating ring of fire in region

Erdoğan warns of escalating 'ring of fire' in region
Istanbul book fair set to kick off

Istanbul book fair set to kick off
Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night

Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night
First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary

First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary
Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project
WORLD UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

A special U.N. rapporteur on the Palestinian territories has urged the suspension of Israel’s membership in the organization due to its continuing "genocide."
ECONOMY Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

A direct high-speed train service from Amsterdam to London will resume early next year, Eurostar has said, once work at the Dutch capital's international terminal has been completed.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿