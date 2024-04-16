Cosmetic use falls to younger ages with social media influence

The age of cosmetic and makeup usage has seen a drop with the influence of social media trends, causing adverse effects on the skin barrier observed as early as 18 years of age, experts warn.

Professor Dr. Zekayi Kutlubay from Istanbul University’s Cerrah Paşa Faculty of Medicine, Department of Dermatology, highlights the alarming trend among younger individuals, particularly young girls, incorporating numerous cosmetic products daily, resulting in skin issues that normally manifest at later stages in life.

The excessive use of cleansers, creams, serums, foundations and concealers, fueled by social media trends, accelerates the breakdown of the skin barrier, a protective layer crucial for shielding against external pathogens, which usually begins in the 40s.

"Over time, this protective layer can deteriorate due to various factors. Nowadays, due to the frenzy of using various make-up products, foundations, etc., skin barrier deterioration has decreased to the age of 18," Kutlubay said.

The collapse of the skin barrier causes various problems from eczema to excessive acne. "There are young girls who use six to eight products daily. These patients experience major skin problems at a later age," he added.

Kutlubay underscored the risk of self-medication through internet-sourced products unsuitable for one’s skin type, potentially leading to eczema, burns and other dermatological conditions.

"Unfortunately, some people order these products, which should be used after consulting with doctors and dermatologists and use them unknowingly. They may encounter major problems. Skin prone to eczema can occur, they can burn the skin…first-degree burns can occur."

