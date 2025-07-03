Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

İZMİR

Seven more people were detained on July 2 in a corruption investigation targeting İzmir Municipality, bringing the total number to 137.

The investigation centers on allegations of misconduct in public tenders, particularly in urban transformation projects handled by İZBETON, the municipality’s construction company.

Investigators say authority was delegated to the company to manage tenders, which were allegedly manipulated.

Among those taken into custody are former İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) provincial head Şenol Aslanoğlu.

A total of 157 individuals are reportedly facing detention orders on charges that include bid rigging and fraud.

According to investigation files, several vehicles were rented through İZBETON without proper registration. Authorities also allege that some municipal managers received payments for representation and hospitality expenses from a cooperative without submitting the corresponding receipts.

Soyer, who led the city from 2019 to 2024, denied the accusations in a statement on X.

"Be sure that... we have not done anything that would make you bow your head," he wrote. "No matter what you do, the shadow of the darkness you are trying to grow in Türkiye will not fall on İzmir. Our struggle will continue to grow stronger as always."