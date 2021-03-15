‘Coronavirus warriors’ ask people to follow measures

  • March 15 2021 09:22:00

‘Coronavirus warriors’ ask people to follow measures

TEKİRDAĞ-Anadolu Agency
‘Coronavirus warriors’ ask people to follow measures

Nurses in northwestern Turkey fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines said on March 14 they want everyone to follow precautions to reduce the burden on health care professionals.

Working in pandemic and intensive care departments, they have been forced to distance themselves from their families for fear of transmitting the virus to their loved ones but experience the greatest joy when patients recover.

Tansu Timur, one of the nurses at Dr. İsmail Fehmi Cumalıoğlu City Hospital in northwestern Turkey’s Tekirdağ province, said dealing with the pandemic has been very difficult for health workers as they have to keep away from their families and social life, but they never complain.

"I just want this process to end. We are happy with the sacrifices we’ve made. Seeing patients recover is enough for us,” said Timur.

“We sacrifice so much and lose nothing. Everyone can make sacrifices,” she said, noting that the most important thing is human health and it would be assured when the disease stops spreading through people following the COVID-19 measures.

Nurse Nur Banu Uzun said they have closely witnessed what patients who were infected with the disease were going through.

Emphasizing that thoughts such as ‘the pandemic will not affect me’ or “Nothing will happen to me” are wrong, Uzun said: “There are people who come to the intensive care unit (ICU) on foot and leave in a worse condition.”

“As health workers, we ask people to please do not remove your mask and keep your distance to ease our burden,” said Uzun, who advised people not to visit their loved ones and relatives if possible.

“We want the pandemic process to end. We want the disease to end. It's exhausting working so hard and being separated from the family," she said.

Uzun said many patients have been discharged in a healthy state, which is also gratifying.

"It's a great feeling to treat people and discharge them from here in a month. Anyone who doesn't experience it doesn't know how it feels. The best part of the treatment process is getting positive feedback from people, discharging patients.

“Our biggest request from people is please don't take off your mask, keep your distance. People need to do everything they can to ease our burden."

Nurse Dilay Hursan said that getting positive feedback from the patients they treated motivated them.

Calling on everyone to comply more with COVID-19 measures, Hursan said: "We want people to put themselves in our shoes. Everyone should think of themselves as a health worker and take precautions.”

“We've been fighting the pandemic for a year. We have observed that there is a positive recovery process with strict measures, and we want our people to keep up with the measures because discharging patients motivates us more."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

    Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

  2. Eyes on cabinet meeting as virus cases keep rising

    Eyes on cabinet meeting as virus cases keep rising

  3. Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

    Turkey slams Czech Republic over Jerusalem move

  4. Turkish, Greek diplomats to meet soon to discuss bilateral ties, Aegean issues

    Turkish, Greek diplomats to meet soon to discuss bilateral ties, Aegean issues

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,489 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,879,390

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,489 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,879,390
Recommended
Afghanistan pins hopes for peace on Turkey talks

Afghanistan pins hopes for peace on Turkey talks
Turkey condemns Kosovos opening embassy in Jerusalem

Turkey condemns Kosovo's opening embassy in Jerusalem
Ambassadors celebrate Hürriyet Daily News’ 60th anniversary

Ambassadors celebrate Hürriyet Daily News’ 60th anniversary
Glimpse of Syria’s heartbreaking decade-old conflict

Glimpse of Syria’s heartbreaking decade-old conflict
Turkey promotes indigenous ‘Cyber Security Cluster’: Defense industries head

Turkey promotes indigenous ‘Cyber Security Cluster’: Defense industries head
Turkey to continue anti-terror campaign in Syria as civil war marks 10th year

Turkey to continue anti-terror campaign in Syria as civil war marks 10th year
WORLD UK PM vows to tackle violence against women as outrage grows

UK PM vows to tackle violence against women as outrage grows

Britain’s prime minister vowed on March 14 to take action to better protect women after a national outpouring of grief and outrage over the death of a woman who went missing after setting out to walk home in London earlier this month.
ECONOMY Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce

Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce

Within the scope of a new economic reform package, micro and small-sized businesses that increase the number of employees on their payrolls will be granted loans between 100,000 and 500,000 Turkish Liras ($13,200 and $66,100).
SPORTS Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.