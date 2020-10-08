Coronavirus test numbers to be increased, says ministry

  • October 08 2020 09:20:48

Coronavirus test numbers to be increased, says ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Coronavirus test numbers to be increased, says ministry

The Health Ministry’s Scientific Committee on COVID-19 announced on Oct. 7. that the number of tests will be increased except for suspected contact cases.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the committee convened under the chairmanship of the health minister and evaluated the latest developments related to the pandemic.

It said there are five vaccines that are close to being ready for use on humans.

Following the completion of experimental trials on animals, the first production phase for human studies has begun and production of the other four candidate vaccines are close.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.05 million lives in 188 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December. 

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries. 

Over 35.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 25 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

 

 

coronavirus, Vaccine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

  2. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  3. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  4. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  5. Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

    Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha
Recommended
Turkeys military presence in Qatar serves stability in Gulf: Erdoğan

Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves stability in Gulf: Erdoğan

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs
Worlds first uterus recipients baby healthy

World's first uterus recipient's baby healthy
Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria
Turkish parliament lifts immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker

Turkish parliament lifts immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker

Coronavirus spreads at ‘stool talks,’ says Black Sea province governor

Coronavirus spreads at ‘stool talks,’ says Black Sea province governor
WORLD Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said on Oct. 7 he will visit Switzerland to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 