Coronavirus test numbers to be increased, says ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Health Ministry’s Scientific Committee on COVID-19 announced on Oct. 7. that the number of tests will be increased except for suspected contact cases.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the committee convened under the chairmanship of the health minister and evaluated the latest developments related to the pandemic.

It said there are five vaccines that are close to being ready for use on humans.

Following the completion of experimental trials on animals, the first production phase for human studies has begun and production of the other four candidate vaccines are close.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.05 million lives in 188 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 35.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 25 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.