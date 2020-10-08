Coronavirus spreads at ‘stool talks,’ says Black Sea province governor

  • October 08 2020 07:00:00

Coronavirus spreads at ‘stool talks,’ says Black Sea province governor

RİZE – Demirören News Agency
Coronavirus spreads at ‘stool talks,’ says Black Sea province governor

The coronavirus is spreading among people chatting on stools at tea shops, the governor of the Black Sea province of Rize, Kemal Çeber, has warned locals.

“You sit on the stools in front of the teas shops. When the teas are served, you take your face masks off. As the tables are small, there is no social distancing,” said Çeber, while addressing the locals.

Çeber said “once the weddings and the funerals were the activities where people infected each other,” but now “stool talks” are becoming a reason for grave concern.

Touring the city, the governor sat on stools with the residents, maintaining social distancing, to address the issue. “Tea is the main culture of the city, so we do not want to ban the stool talks. But we want you to drink your tea without facing the illness threat.”

Çeber noted that he is happy by the residents’ obedience to the rules.

“We told them to put masks on. We got 85 percent success. We said, ‘Be aware of weddings and funerals,’ to which they listened. I think people will be more sensitive about protecting themselves in these stool talks after these warnings.”

Hasan Baysal, a resident of the province, was happy to chat with the governor on stools.

“We come here to give a break from work. It is better to sit here on stools than walk around. But of course, we follow the measures. We sit with distance and put on masks while we are not drinking tea,” he said.

“We used to sit close before the pandemic but now we make sure to maintain social distancing,” Mustafa Sosyal, Baysal’s “stool friend,” added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  2. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  3. Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

    Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

  4. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  5. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days
Recommended
Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed
Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha
Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days
Efforts in place to revive ‘Green Bursa,’ says mayor

Efforts in place to revive ‘Green Bursa,’ says mayor
10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader

10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader
Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’

Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’
WORLD Azerbaijan, Russia discuss ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijani and Russian leaders discussed the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Upper Karabakh conflict in a phone call, the Azerbaijani Presidency said on Oct. 7.

ECONOMY EBRD’s investments in Turkey can reach 1.5 bln euros

EBRD’s investments in Turkey can reach 1.5 bln euros

Investments in Turkey financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) can reach 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) this year, a senior official of the bank has said.
SPORTS Arsenals Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal's Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil offered on Oct. 6 to pay the salary of the English football club's longtime mascot, who was fired this week to cut costs amid an absence of fans due to COVID-19. 