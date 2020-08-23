Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  • August 23 2020 14:37:00

A scheme called the Provincial Health Inspection Center (İSDEM), which oversees the supervision of coronavirus inspections and collects tipoffs from citizens regarding the violation of measures in place to curb the spread of the outbreak, has become operational across Turkey.

The purpose of İSDEM is to plan and coordinate inspection works as well as coordinate the teams on the ground and respond to complaints from the public. The centers operate on a 24/7 basis in all provinces and districts.

Some 18,000 teams with 65,000 personnel have been authorized to carry out inspection work since the launch of the system.

The centers pass the complaints and tipoffs received through several hotlines and the mobile application HES, the acronym for “Hayat Eve Sığar” (Life Fits into Home), regarding violations onto the teams, which operate in neighborhoods and inspect businesses.

On the first day of the nationwide launch of the system, some 1,600 complaints were received and more than 5,000 inspections were carried out.

 

