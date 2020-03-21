Coronavirus death toll in Turkey rises to nine, 670 confirmed cases

ANKARA

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rose to nine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on March 20, after five elderly patients died of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 670 on March 20. The cases have roughly doubled every day since March 15.

Koca said 3,656 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 311 of which came back positive.

Separately, the Turkish health ministry said all hospitals, including private ones, will have to admit and treat suspected patients of new coronavirus.

The ministry also declared any hospital with at least two specialists in infectious diseases, pulmonology or internal diseases as a coronavirus pandemic hospital in order to ease the burden on health institutions and personnel.

Ankara has suspended flights to 20 countries, closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers and indefinitely postponed matches in its main sports leagues.

The government also said all meetings and activities, related to science, culture and art would be postponed until the end of April to stem the spread of coronavirus.

New measures against COVID-19

Turkey stepped up measures to stem the spread of coronavirus on March 21.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities must now get detailed information on where their guests recently traveled to and their future travel plans, the health ministry said

This information could be critical in handling possible future cases, the ministry said.

In restaurants, to reduce the risk of infection, tables must be set at least one meter apart, it added.

If nursing home and elderly care center residents show symptoms consistent with coronavirus, all the residents will be closely monitored, it said.

Erdoğan urges social distancing

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late on March 20 that Turkey is working "day and night" to minimize the effects of the coronavirus in the country.

"We are running a relentless fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

“This virus mostly affects the elderly and those with chronic diseases," Erdoğan said in a tweet. He also posted a voice message addressed to the nation.

He asked the nation to take steps to protect against the virus but also to be mindful of elderly relatives or those who have chronic diseases.

"You should increase the social distance as much as possible, and most importantly, you should never go out of the house unless you have to. In this process, you should carefully follow the statements of our official institutions and organizations, especially our Health Ministry," Erdoğan said, stressing on taking hygienic measures.

The use of internet technology and telecommunication should be applied when communicating with relatives and other activities, he said.

He also asked that prayers be performed at home and not to accept visitors as much as possible – spending time at home is more important.

"On behalf of myself and my nation, I would like to express my gratitude to all my citizens who stand by us and act with a sense of responsibility in this struggle with the coronavirus. I hope we will come through these hard days together, God willing."

The voice message is being sent to citizens, especially those older than 50, by calling mobile phones through three telecommunication operators in Turkey.