Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Cornbread is a traditional type of bread that is popular especially in northern Turkey. Although it is generally known as cornbread, this type of bread actually has several different types. This variety in cornbread is due to the way corn flour is prepared. Corn flour is basically made in two different ways. In the first method, the corns are kept in traditional stone ovens for about 24 hours. After this step, the corns are ground in the mill. In the second method, the corn is let to dry itself under sunlight. Cornbread made by both methods is very delicious and tastes different from each other. You can make your cornbread with both types of flour. This is totally up to your preference.

Ingredients

1 kg of corn flour

1 packet of baking powder

3 tablespoons of yogurt

Half a glass of oil

Salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

Half of a glass of flour

Hot water

Instructions

Put all the ingredients in the kneading bowl, pour 1 cup of boiling water on it and mix with a spoon.

Add a small amount of boiling water slowly and knead the mixture. Knead until it gets thick. Grease the baking tray well.

Sprinkle flour on the tray and put the dough on it. Roll the dough into a loaf shape.

Sprinkle some flour on the dough in the pan and bake at 190 degrees until it is browned.

Lower the temperature of the oven when it is browned and cook for 5 more minutes. Then, take it from the oven. Your cornbread is ready to be served.

Tips for Cornbread Recipe

You can serve your cornbread with pickles or onions.

While you are preparing the dough for your cornbread, you can add green onions to the dough. This will make your cornbread more aromatic.