Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

  • November 11 2020 14:03:43

Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Cornbread is a traditional type of bread that is popular especially in northern Turkey. Although it is generally known as cornbread, this type of bread actually has several different types. This variety in cornbread is due to the way corn flour is prepared. Corn flour is basically made in two different ways. In the first method, the corns are kept in traditional stone ovens for about 24 hours. After this step, the corns are ground in the mill. In the second method, the corn is let to dry itself under sunlight. Cornbread made by both methods is very delicious and tastes different from each other. You can make your cornbread with both types of flour. This is totally up to your preference.

Ingredients

1 kg of corn flour

1 packet of baking powder

3 tablespoons of yogurt

Half a glass of oil

Salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

Half of a glass of flour

Hot water

Instructions

Put all the ingredients in the kneading bowl, pour 1 cup of boiling water on it and mix with a spoon.

Add a small amount of boiling water slowly and knead the mixture. Knead until it gets thick. Grease the baking tray well.

Sprinkle flour on the tray and put the dough on it. Roll the dough into a loaf shape.

Sprinkle some flour on the dough in the pan and bake at 190 degrees until it is browned.

Lower the temperature of the oven when it is browned and cook for 5 more minutes. Then, take it from the oven. Your cornbread is ready to be served.

Tips for Cornbread Recipe

You can serve your cornbread with pickles or onions.

While you are preparing the dough for your cornbread, you can add green onions to the dough. This will make your cornbread more aromatic.

 

 

 

how to make cornbread, easy cornbread recipe, cornbread ingredients,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

    Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  4. Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

  5. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus
Recommended
Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)  
Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.