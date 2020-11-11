Corn Souffle Recipe: How to Cook & Make Corn Souffle Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

“Souffle” word is derived from French. Souffle is derived from French and means "delicious" in English. Souffle is one of the most popular snacks of French cuisine in the world. Although souffles are only known as sweet in many countries, there are also salty and spicy souffles. You can learn how to cook corn souffle with this post.

Ingredients

40g butter

2 rounded tablespoons of flour

3 eggs

25 cl of milk

1 red pepper

200 g canned corn

150 g grated Gruyere

Pepper

Salt

Nutmeg

For the mold:

Butter

Breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Melt the butter in a pan and sprinkle with flour and cook for a few minutes while stirring. Pour the milk and stir the mixture unit it thickens. Let the mixture cool. Then add the egg yolks (reserve the whites for later).

Add small pieces of the pepper, the cleaned and drained corn, the grated cheese,salt, pepper and nutmeg. After this step, whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt. Add the salted egg whites to the mixture very delicately.

Butter a soufflé bowl, then sprinkle with breadcrumbs on the bottom and sides. Pour the mixture to two-thirds of the bowl. Bake the mixture at 200 ° C for 45 minutes.

Tips for Corn Souffle Recipe

If you want your souffle to be better in both taste and in appearance, there are some tips to keep in mind. Firstly, pay attention to the amount of mixture while pouring the mixture into souffle cups. Do not completely fill the cup with the mixture. Because when the dough rises, it takes up more space and the bowl overflows. It is enough to fill the two-third of the cup. Secondly, never open the oven door while cooking. Because opening the oven causes air to enter your soufflé from outside, which negatively affects both its taste and shape.