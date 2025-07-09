Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

With Istanbul’s temperatures soaring far above seasonal averages, numerous cooling stations have been established across the city, offering residents a welcome respite from the intense, sweltering heat.

As the city endures a wave of hot air driven by African winds, free water and lemonade are being distributed daily in the Beşiktaş district between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at key locations, including Ortaköy, Barbaros, Köyiçi and Levent squares. The initiative, running through July 11, is set to provide a refreshing pause for those navigating the city’s most crowded areas.

Residents have welcomed the cooling stations. “I drink two lemonades — one for welcome, one for goodbye,” said a local at Barbaros Square.

Recent measurements reveal the severity of the ongoing heat wave. While Belgrad Forest maintained a relatively mild 25 degrees Celsius with 55 percent humidity, dense urban zones such as Maslak and Mecidiyeköy recorded up to 29 degrees Celsius in the morning of July 9, with humidity pushing the felt temperature above 32 degrees Celsius. Ümraniye reached 35 degrees Celsius, and many central districts hovered around 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Experts from Istanbul Technical University warn that, particularly in concrete-heavy neighborhoods like Şişli and Maslak, perceived temperatures could reach 45 degrees Celsius. Slight relief is expected from July 10 onward, with a cool front projected to bring a 10-degree Celsius drop.

"Cool air is coming from the northwest and it will give a little breathing space, "Hüseyin Toros, a lecturer at the university, said. Meanwhile, his colleague Deniz Demirhan added, "On [July 10], the temperature will drop by about 10 degrees to 26 degrees."