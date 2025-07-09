Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

With Istanbul’s temperatures soaring far above seasonal averages, numerous cooling stations have been established across the city, offering residents a welcome respite from the intense, sweltering heat.

As the city endures a wave of hot air driven by African winds, free water and lemonade are being distributed daily in the Beşiktaş district between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at key locations, including Ortaköy, Barbaros, Köyiçi and Levent squares. The initiative, running through July 11, is set to provide a refreshing pause for those navigating the city’s most crowded areas.

Residents have welcomed the cooling stations. “I drink two lemonades — one for welcome, one for goodbye,” said a local at Barbaros Square.

Recent measurements reveal the severity of the ongoing heat wave. While Belgrad Forest maintained a relatively mild 25 degrees Celsius with 55 percent humidity, dense urban zones such as Maslak and Mecidiyeköy recorded up to 29 degrees Celsius in the morning of July 9, with humidity pushing the felt temperature above 32 degrees Celsius. Ümraniye reached 35 degrees Celsius, and many central districts hovered around 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Experts from Istanbul Technical University warn that, particularly in concrete-heavy neighborhoods like Şişli and Maslak, perceived temperatures could reach 45 degrees Celsius. Slight relief is expected from July 10 onward, with a cool front projected to bring a 10-degree Celsius drop.

"Cool air is coming from the northwest and it will give a little breathing space, "Hüseyin Toros, a lecturer at the university, said. Meanwhile, his colleague Deniz Demirhan added, "On [July 10], the temperature will drop by about 10 degrees to 26 degrees."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

    More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

  2. Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

    Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

  3. US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

    US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

  4. Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

    Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  5. Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

    Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
Recommended
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
Türkiyes competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally
Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event
Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks

Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks
Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for terror-free Türkiye

Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for 'terror-free Türkiye'
WORLD More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said Friday.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿