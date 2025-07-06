Contractors undertake $6.2 bln worth of projects abroad

The Turkish construction sector undertook international projects totaling $6.2 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to data from the Trade Ministry, ranking among the top 10 countries in annual global construction revenue.

Turkish constructors took on 93 international projects from January to the end of June, with an average project value of $66.5 million.

The Trade Ministry data showed that the construction sector carried out 445 projects with $28.6 billion in 2023 and 378 projects with $31.2 billion in 2024, at the height of the Russia–Ukraine War.

The average value of international construction projects was $69.3 million in 2021, $39.2 million in 2022, $64.2 million in 2023 and $82.7 million in 2024.

To date, Turkish constructors’ projects abroad have hit 12,627 at $543.6 billion in 137 countries since 1972.

Turkish constructors’ international projects were mostly in Russia, where the total project value reached $103.1 billion to date, followed by Turkmenistan with $54.2 billion, Iraq with $36.6 billion, Saudi Arabia with $33.4 billion, Libya with $31.4 billion, Kazakhstan with $29.6 billion, Algeria with $23.2 billion, Azerbaijan with $20.8 billion, Qatar with $20.3 billion and the United Arab Emirates with $18.8 billion.

To date, road, tunnel and bridge projects accounted for 14.1 percent of the Turkish construction sector’s international projects, while residential projects made up 13.4 percent, power plants stood for 8.5 percent, railway projects 7.1 percent and commercial center projects 6.8 percent.

 

