Contemporary Istanbul opens at historic Tersane

ISTANBUL

The 18th Contemporary Istanbul (CI) opened yesterday and will run until Oct. 1. Taking place at the historic Tersane Istanbul, on the grounds of a former Ottoman-era shipyard on the shores of the Golden Horn, the fair features 75 galleries and initiatives from 22 countries.

A strong line-up of galleries from Europe and the Middle East is joined by leading galleries from South America, Africa, East Asia and the U.S.

Twenty-one galleries are participating for their first time in the event. Among them are 4710 Gallery, Tbilisi; Arma Gallery, Madrid; Aspan Gallery, Almaty; BFM Art Center, Suzhou City; Bogena Galerie, Saint Paul de Vence; Callirrhoë, Athens; FURIOSA, Mexico City; IBI ART Gallery, Johannesburg; INLOCO Gallery, Dubai; IN THE GALLERY, Mallorca; Kalashnikovv Gallery, Johannesburg; Karpuchina Gallery, Prague; Lazy Mike Gallery, Riga; Maze Art Group, Tehran; Omelchenko Gallery, Moscow; Rıdvan Kuday Gallery, Diyarbakır; Sconci Gallery, Dubai; SGR Galeria, Bogota; SISTEMA GALLERY, Moscow; The Why Not Gallery, Tbilisi; Yvonne Hohner Contemporary, Karlsruhe.

New to Contemporary Istanbul this year is CI Photo Focus, a platform dedicated to contemporary photography that brings together artists, galleries and publications to explore the growing interest in photography.

Overseen by Simone Klein, previously the Head of European Photography Department at Sotheby’s London and Paris, and a former advisor at Photo London, CI Photo Focus showcases works by 20 international artists and will stage an exhibition presenting works from the Bousan Contemporary’s private photography collection.

This year’s CI Photo Focus selection committee includes Ansen, Coşar Kulaksız (photographer and curator), Kumru Eren (Managing Director, Borusan Contemporary), Leyla Ünsal (Co-Founder of Versus Art Projects), Sarp Kerem Yavuz (artist) and Tony Ventura (collector).

Staged at the outdoor courtyard of Contemporary Istanbul, The Yard is curated by Marc-Oliver Wahler, the Director of Le Musée d’art et d’histoire (MAH) in Geneva, and former director of Contemporary Istanbul.

The third edition of the exhibition presents sculpture, video, and installation works by international artists themed around industrial design and their interaction with the outdoors.

CIF Dialogues, Contemporary Istanbul’s talks program, centers around three main themes: CI Photo Focus, Art in Public Spaces and Art in Residence. A three-day talks program led by Marc-Olivier Wahler will focus on Art in Public Spaces and Art in Residence. Simone Klein will moderate a talks panel discussing The Past, Present, and Future of the Photography Market.

Tersane Istanbul, the venue of the 18th Contemporary Istanbul, is a spectacular architectural landmark and a historical gem located on the Golden Horn. Used by the Ottomans as imperial shipyards, the site dates back to the 15th century. The historical buildings of Tersane have been recently renovated by the award-winning firm Tabanlıoğlu Architects.

Also, transport to the fair by sea will be available. Provided by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality City Lines, the service provides access to Hasköy Pier departing from Kadıköy, Üsküdar and Beşiktaş which is 500 meters from Contemporary Istanbul’s location at Tersane.