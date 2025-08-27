Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

KIEV
Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that contacts are set this week with countries, including Türkiye, that could host a potential summit with Russia to end the over three-and-a-half-year war.

“Now, this week, there will be contacts with Türkiye, there will be contacts with the Gulf countries, with the countries of Europe, which can be platforms for talks with the Russians,” Zelensky said in an evening video address on Telegram.

He pledged Ukraine would prepare "to the maximum" for negotiations, stressing the need for partners' confirmation.

Zelensky added that success hinges on world leaders, especially the U.S., applying pressure on Russia to engage.

“New steps are needed, new pressure: sanctions, tariffs – all this must be on the table,” he said, noting discussions on this with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kiev a day earlier.

He claimed Russia signals evasion of talks, changeable only through stronger pressure on Moscow.

Last week, Zelensky named Türkiye, Austria and Switzerland as possible venues for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation efforts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that Putin informed Trump of Moscow's readiness for continued direct peace talks during their latest call, but emphasized high-level meetings like a Putin-Zelensky summit must be "very well prepared."

Türkiye has facilitated key diplomacy since the conflict's start, hosting three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul on May 16, June 2 and July 23, 2025.Those sessions yielded major prisoner exchanges and draft memorandums outlining positions for a potential peace deal.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power

Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power
LATEST NEWS

  1. Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power

    Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power

  2. NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

    NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

  3. US to limit stays of students, journalists

    US to limit stays of students, journalists

  4. Kim to attend military parade in China

    Kim to attend military parade in China

  5. Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

    Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist
Recommended
NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

NATO says all countries to hit spending goal
US to limit stays of students, journalists

US to limit stays of students, journalists
Kim to attend military parade in China

Kim to attend military parade in China
Rubio, IAEA chief discuss global nuclear safety, Iran, Ukraine

Rubio, IAEA chief discuss global nuclear safety, Iran, Ukraine
Russian attack kills 14 in Kiev, including three children

Russian attack kills 14 in Kiev, including three children
Israel ups pressure on Gaza City as Trump talks post-war plan

Israel ups pressure on Gaza City as Trump talks post-war plan
Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son
WORLD NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

NATO on Thursday said all its members were finally set this year to hit the alliance's previous defense spending target of 2 percent of GDP, as they gear up for a far more ambitious goal.

ECONOMY Nvidias AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia’s sales of its artificial intelligence chipsets remained a hot commodity during the company's latest quarter, but the demand wasn't quite feverish enough to ease recent worries that the AI craze may be fading.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿