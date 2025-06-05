Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group

Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group

ISTANBUL
Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group

Turkish consumers have cut back on discretionary spending such as cosmetics, personal care, and textiles in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Turkish Retailers Federation.

This reflects the inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, the federation said in a report.

The report states that in the first quarter of 2025, price increases in non-food categories put a strain on household budget, and consumers are significantly cutting back on discretionary spending.

This situation has reshaped companies’ strategies and consumer behavior in the retail sector, according to the report.

“Additionally, shopping habits between online platforms and physical stores are balancing out, while the use of loyalty cards and the tracking of promotional campaigns continue to increase,” it said.

The food retail sector, which struggled with high price increases and cost pressures last year, entered a limited recovery phase in the first quarter of 2025, the report also highlighted.

The report recalled that food price increases from January to April 2025 were recorded at 5.5 percent, 2.3 percent, 4.9 percent and 3 percent, respectively, noting that annual food inflation had declined to 36.1 percent as of April. The report was prepared before the May inflation data was unveiled.

The latest official numbers showed that good and non-alcoholic beverage prices declined 0.7 percent monthly in May.

According to the report, the food retail sector has relatively freed itself from inflationary pressures, while consumers have taken “a more rational and balanced approach.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

    Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

  2. Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

    Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

  3. US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

    US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

  4. Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

    Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

  5. ‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen

    ‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen
Recommended
Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter
Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group
Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months
ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye

ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye
Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained

Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained
South Koreas economy failed to grow in first quarter

South Korea's economy failed to grow in first quarter
WORLD Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes on Thursday evening carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

ECONOMY Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Türkiye’s large construction industry continued to expand in the January-March period, extending its growth streak to the 10th straight quarter, according to a report by a business group.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿