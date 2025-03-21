Consumer morale further improves, hitting 22-month high

Consumer morale further improves, hitting 22-month high

ANKARA
Consumer morale further improves, hitting 22-month high

Consumer morale improved for a second month in a row in March, reaching a 22-month high, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

The consumer confidence index advanced 4.6 percent month-on-month after rising 1.6 percent in February.

The index climbed to 85.9 in March, the statistics authority said. This marked the highest level of the confidence index since May 2023, when it stood at 91.1.

The index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

All major sub-indices showed strong improvement in March.

The index of the current financial situation of households, which rose by 1.1 percent monthly in February, surged 8.2 percent.

Households’ general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months increased 6.7 percent in March, accelerating from the paltry 0.3 percent rise recorded in the previous month.

The monthly increase in the index assessing the possibility of households spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months quickened from 1 percent to 2.8 percent.

The index of financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months rose by 2 percent in March, slowing from 3.1 percent in February.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
New company launches dip 8.7 percent in February

New company launches dip 8.7 percent in February
Central Bank steps in to calm volatility in markets this week

Central Bank steps in to calm volatility in markets this week
Over 4.3 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in two months

Over 4.3 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in two months
Card payments surge more than 50 percent in February

Card payments surge more than 50 percent in February
Trumps call for AI deregulation gets strong backing from Big Tech

Trump's call for AI deregulation gets strong backing from Big Tech
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿