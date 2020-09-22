Consumer confidence index up in September

  • September 22 2020 11:09:16

Consumer confidence index up in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

The consumer confidence index hit 82 this month, a 3.2% rise from 79.4 in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Central Bank of Turkey through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

All sub-indices improved in September compared to last month, the TÜİK data showed.

The financial situation of household index at present compared to the last 12 months rose by 5.8% to 71.8 in September, from 67.9 in August.

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months reached 79.1, up 1.7% on a monthly basis.

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months stood at 83.3 in September, rising 4.8% month-on-month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12 months increased by 1.3% to reach 93.8 in September, versus 92.6 in August.

“Two of the four sub-indices that compose the consumer confidence index have been updated in accordance [with] the recommendations of the European Commission General for Economic and Financial Affairs and in order to ensure the
international comparability of the index,” TÜİK said.

“The consumer confidence index calculated according to the before updated situation increased by 3.7% in September compared to the previous month; the index which was 59.6 in August became 61.8 in September,” it added.

Consumers’ assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from the survey results, is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  2. Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

    Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

  3. Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

    Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

  4. Time to say new things

    Time to say new things

  5. Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

    Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Recommended
Central government gross debt stock at $249 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $249 bln
US-Turkish commerce conference kicks off virtually

US-Turkish commerce conference kicks off virtually
Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkish video conferencing app passes first test
Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year

Turkey eyes $1 bln in health tourism revenue this year
Credit volume in Turkey’s agriculture sector exceeds 120 billion liras

Credit volume in Turkey’s agriculture sector exceeds 120 billion liras
Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says
WORLD Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

More than 240 asylum seekers at a temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have contracted coronavirus, the public health agency said on Sept. 21.    
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş both drew in their Week 2 games at home, losing precious two points in the race.