Consumer confidence improves in November

ANKARA
Türkiye's consumer confidence improved 1.6 percent to 85 in November from October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 20.

All sub-indices posted gains in November, official data showed.

The largest improvement was recorded in households’ present financial situation, which had declined by 0.1 percent in October but rose by 2.7 percent in November.

Expectations regarding households’ financial situation over the next 12 months increased by 1.9 percent, following a modest 0.2 percent gain in the previous month. Similarly, expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months advanced by 1.3 percent, after a 0.7 percent rise in October.

Meanwhile, the sub-index measuring households’ willingness to spend on durable goods over the next 12 months climbed by 0.9 percent in November, reversing the 1.9 percent monthly decline recorded in October.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.

 

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
