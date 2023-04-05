Construction sector suffers from labor shortage

Gülistan Alagöz-ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s construction sector is struggling with labor shortages, while the problem is expected to grow as new projects begin in 11 of all 81 provinces in the country that were affected by the devastating earthquakes in February.

The lack of workers adds to the industry’s already existing problems, such as elevated costs, people from the sector said.

Labor shortage first occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the earthquakes amplified this problem, they said, calling for urgent actions to resolve the issue. They also noted that workers are leaving Türkiye to work in other countries, which further complicates the situation.

“Those who used to work in the construction sector either go abroad or started to work in the public sector. We have enough engineers but not semi-skilled workers. Subcontractors are well aware of the situation, taking advantage of the condition to jack up prices,” said Nazmi Durbakayım, the president of the Istanbul Constructors’ Association (İNDER).

He noted that companies have problems finding heavy construction equipment and people who operate them.

“Heavy equipment have been sent to the earthquake-hit areas. When construction projects begin in those provinces, the labor shortage will only grow,” said Durbakayım.

Workers currently working in the earthquake-affected provinces demand higher wages, according to Mehmet Kalyoncu, the president of the Real Estate Investors’ Association (GYODER).

Türkiye needs a road map to overcome the labor shortage in the industry, he said. “In past years, many workers moved to foreign countries to work. We need to come up with incentives to lure them back. We also need to explore the idea of whether Türkiye should bring workers from other countries.”

“Yes, we have a labor shortage problem in the construction sector. But this is a very dynamic industry and capable of resolving such issues,” he said.

People from the industry do not expect problems regarding construction material supplies.

“With the right planning and coordination, production can easily meet the demand from the earthquake-hit provinces and other provinces in the country,” said Tayfun Küçükoğlu, the head of the Türkiye Construction Materials Industrialists’ Association (İMSAD).

Küçükoğlu acknowledged that industrial companies lost some of their workforce due to the earthquakes and that they face problems finding workers. “But, we do not expect capacity problems to occur nationwide,” he added.

