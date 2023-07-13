Construction sector shows signs of recovery

Construction sector shows signs of recovery

ISTANBUL
Construction sector shows signs of recovery

A closely watched survey has showed that Türkiye’s large construction sector may be on track for recovery.

The construction activity index climbed to a 21-month high in June, according to the survey conducted by the Turkish Ready Mixed Concrete Association (THBB).

All sub-indices pointed to a recovery in the construction sector compared with last year, said the association.

The expectations index, which surpassed the 100-mark threshold in May, continued to increase last month, while the confidence index remained above the 100-mark even though it declined slightly in June from May.

“All this suggested that the activity in the construction sector, which began in May, continued well into June,” said the association, noting that the key indices rose last month despite the long Eid al-Adha holiday.

New home sales increased by 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, recalled Yavuz Işık, the president of THBB. “However, mortgage-financed home sales were down 6 percent. We anticipate that mortgage-financed sales will decline further in the upcoming period.”

Demand for housing loans will probably decline after the Central Bank hiked its policy rate, according to Işık. “This may impact the construction sector. Yet, consumers, who keep their savings in cash in foreign currencies, may again turn to houses as an investment” he commented.

Meanwhile, a report by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that the construction cost index advanced by 0.54 percent in May from the previous month. The year-on-year increase in the index slowed from 52.99 percent in April to 47.95 percent in June.

The construction materials cost index was up 0.28 percent month-on-month and 34 percent year-on-year. Labor costs increased by 1.23 percent, which brought the annual rise to 104.8 percent.

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

  2. Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

    Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

  3. Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

    Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

  4. Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

    Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

  5. Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks

    Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks
Recommended
Industrial production declined slightly in May: Data

Industrial production declined slightly in May: Data
France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste
World job market on brink of AI revolution: OECD

World job market on brink of 'AI revolution': OECD
Some 420 cruise ships visit Türkiye in six months

Some 420 cruise ships visit Türkiye in six months
Foreign investors showing strong interest in Türkiye: Minister

Foreign investors showing strong interest in Türkiye: Minister
EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
WORLD Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.

ECONOMY France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

From October, France will pay a bonus to encourage people to have their clothes and shoes repaired rather than throwing them away, the government said.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.