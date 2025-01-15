Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

ANKARA
The construction production index rose by 10.8 percent in November 2024 from the same month of 2023, accelerating from the 6.9 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month.

On seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the headline index was up 3.2 percent month-on-month, after declining 0.9 percent in October 2024, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 15.

The construction of buildings index increased by 14.3 percent, the civil engineering index rose by 8.3 percent and the specialized construction activities index was up by 0.9 percent in the month, the statistics authority said.

The country’s large construction sector expanded by 9.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. In the first and second quarters of last year, the construction sector grew by 10.9 percent, respectively.

Separate data TÜİK released on Jan. 15 showed that the services production index, which plunged 2.1 percent annually in October, rose 0.9 percent in November 2024 from a year ago.

In the same month, transportation and storage services decreased by 3 percent, accommodation and food services increased by 6.9 percent, while information and communication services fell by 2.5 percent annually, TÜİK said.

The annual increase in real estate activities was 11.6 percent.

The services production index fell by 0.2 percent in November, after inching up 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
