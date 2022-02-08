Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

ISTANBUL
A reported unlawful construction near an iconic Istanbul mosque has sparked a row.

The public was rattled after a photo was shared on social media showing the upper floors of a rising construction overshadowing the Süleymaniye Mosque, a 465-year-old Ottoman masterpiece in Istanbul’s center.

As the debate was ongoing mostly on social media, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality applied to the Istanbul Conservation Board, claiming that the construction was against the city’s zoning plan and regulations.

İlim Yayma Foundation, the owner of the building, has issued a statement, announcing that the construction was done in accordance with the permits on the land that was purchased through a donation.

“We do not accept any initiative that may harm the spirit of the Süleymaniye,” the foundation said, declaring that they are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the preservation of the silhouette of the mosque.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu stated that the construction project was not approved by the relevant authorities, but added that he found the statement of the property owners positive.

