Confiscated fishery products donated to charities

ANKARA
Fishery products confiscated during inspections against illegal fishing activities have been donated to social welfare institutions, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has said.

Stressing the obligatory restrictions, limitations and responsibilities for those engaged in aquaculture activities, Yumaklı noted that both the ministry and other authorized institutions apply administrative fines and sanctions to those acting in violation of regulations.

One of the administrative measures is the seizure of fishery products obtained through non-compliant fishing activities, Yumaklı said.

Highlighting that fishery products deemed safe for consumption from confiscated batches can be donated to social welfare organizations, Yumaklı stated that a total of 90 tons of fishery products have been donated since January 2020.

Since the commencement of the fishing season on Sept. 1, the ministry has intensified against illegal fishing and conducted a total of 9,745 cross-sectional and simultaneous checks at various points, including landing sites, retail outlets, fish markets and fishing vessels.

In these inspections, which involved 2,000 personnel, a total of 22.4 tons of fishery products were seized along with 20,700 meters of illegal extension nets. Administrative fines were imposed on 110 individuals and businesses engaged in fishery activities in violation of the regulations.

