Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction

ISTANBUL

Business confidence\in April declined in the services and retail trade sectors compared with the previous month, while it increased in construction.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 24, the seasonally adjusted confidence index fell by 3.1 percent in services to 109.7 and by 1.8 percent in retail trade to 111.6. In construction, the index rose by 3.6 percent to 83.6.

In the services sector, the business situation over the past three months decreased by 4.7 percent, demand for services in the same period fell by 2.5 percent and expectations for demand in the next three months dropped by 2 percent.

In retail trade, business volume-sales over the past three months declined by 2.5 percent, current stock levels fell by 1.1 percent and expectations for business volume-sales in the next three months decreased by 1.6 percent.

In construction, the level of registered orders increased by 2.9 percent, while expectations for total employment in the next three months rose by 4.3 percent.