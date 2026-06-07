Merz fears far-right 'big bang' in German regional polls

Germany's unpopular conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned on June 6 of a potential "big bang" breakthrough by the far right in two regional elections in September.
"There is more at stake than just the future of a government" in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, he said in a speech to his party congress in the latter region.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is now well ahead in the polls in both of these former East German states.
Centre-right leader Merz meanwhile is the most unpopular leader of post-war Germany, struggling to pass economic reforms with the centre-left.
Europe's largest economy is grappling with sluggish growth and an ageing population.
Polls have shown the AfD overtaking Merz's centre- right alliance at national level, prompting talk of his potential ousting.
"If we are not good enough, then just such a big bang will happen" in September, "in a different way from what some may have imagined," he said.
SpaceX on June 5 signed a blockbuster cloud computing agreement under which Google will pay the Elon Musk-founded rocket company $920 million per month for access to a massive cluster of AI chips, according to a disclosure in its initial public offering filing.