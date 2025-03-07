‘Confidante’ makes world premiere in Berlin

BERLIN

Turkish actress Saadet Işıl Aksoy, who was awarded the "Medal of Honor" at the International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, stars in “Confidante” (Confidant), which made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, which has the distinction of Aksoy being the first recipient of the "Medal of Honor" at the 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, had its global debut in Berlin.

Directed by Çağla Zencirci and Guillaume Giovanetti, the Türkiye-France-Luxembourg co-production tells the story of a woman working on 900-number phone lines in the 1990s whose life takes a dramatic turn after a mysterious phone call.

The film follows the events triggered when Arzu, played by Aksoy, receives a call from a young man claiming to be trapped under rubble and pleading for help. The cast also includes Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Muhammet Uzuner, Nilgün Türksever, İlber Uygar Kaboğlu, Osman Alkaş and Elit Andaç Çam.

Aksoy announced that the film will be released in France and will have its gala screening in Paris. She emphasized that international film festivals have been crucial to her career from the very beginning.

As the host artist of the 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, Aksoy had previously expressed her deep honor in receiving the festival’s "Medal of Honor" at last year’s awards ceremony, highlighting its significance.

"This prestigious medal, specially designed for the festival, symbolizes the freedom of cinema, and I will carry it with pride until I pass it on to next year’s honored artist on this very stage," Aksoy said.

Countdown to the Golden Orange begins

Preparations are underway for the 2025 edition of the International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, one of Türkiye’s most prestigious cinema events.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, the festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, will continue to showcase outstanding examples of Turkish and international cinema while supporting film production through funding initiatives and addressing industry challenges.

For a week, Antalya residents and festivalgoers will find themselves in the magic of cinema and have the opportunity to engage with renowned filmmakers. Industry professionals will collaborate and develop projects at the Antalya Film Forum, while international guests will gain deeper insights into Turkish cinema.