Conditions support the fight against inflation, says Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Thanks to policies prioritizing disinflation, the impact of recent global and domestic developments on inflation is expected to be temporary, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“Moderate commodity prices, decreasing global uncertainties and domestic financial conditions support our fight against inflation,” Şimşek wrote on X on May 17, commenting on the results of the Central Bank’s latest expectations survey.

In May, the 12-month ahead inflation expectation improved by 8.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year and by 0.5 percentage points monthly, declining to 25.1 percent, the minister noted.

The 24-month ahead expectation was down by 3.6 percentage points annually to 17.77 percent, while it saw a limited increase compared to April.

Participants of the Central Bank survey lifted their expectations for the end of 2025 from a previous 29.98 percent to 30.35 percent.

Türkiye's annual inflation fell for 11 consecutive months to a 40-month low in April.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 37.8 percent in April, the lowest since December 2021, when it was 36.08 percent.

 

