Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation

ISTANBUL
The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, founded after the death of the artist to continue the repertoire of Luciano Pavarotti with international opera singers, will give a concert for the first time in Türkiye on Dec 18 at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

Pavarotti’s wife, Nicoletta Mantovani will be among the audience to listen to the concert. Soprano Giulia Mazzola, mezzo-soprano Ana Victoria Pitts, tenor Jenish Ysmanov, baritone Ettore Chi Hoon Lee will be accompanied by Mario Sollazzo on the piano.

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”