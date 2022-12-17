Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation

ISTANBUL

The Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, founded after the death of the artist to continue the repertoire of Luciano Pavarotti with international opera singers, will give a concert for the first time in Türkiye on Dec 18 at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

Pavarotti’s wife, Nicoletta Mantovani will be among the audience to listen to the concert. Soprano Giulia Mazzola, mezzo-soprano Ana Victoria Pitts, tenor Jenish Ysmanov, baritone Ettore Chi Hoon Lee will be accompanied by Mario Sollazzo on the piano.