Comprehensive new bill unveils major health care overhaul

ANKARA
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a 29-article omnibus bill to parliament aimed at overhauling key elements of Türkiye’s health care system, from local health services to private hospitals, drug supply and organ donation.

Under the draft bill, health facilities such as emergency care stations, family health centers and wellness clinics can be established in public parks.

AKP Deputy Group Chair Leyla Şahin Usta said the initiative is designed to address the shortage of space for health infrastructure in metropolitan areas such as Istanbul and Ankara.

The bill also mandates that all doctors working at private hospitals must be directly employed and listed on the hospital’s payroll.

This change would eliminate the current practice of independent or subcontracted doctors, a system that drew national scrutiny during ongoing investigations into malpractice in neonatal care units.

The draft law introduces a nationwide digital tracking system for all medical products, including prescription drugs, vaccines and nutritional therapeutics.

Pharmaceutical license holders will be required to log each step in the supply chain into the Health Ministry's monitoring platform.

In another major shift, citizens will be allowed to register as organ donors through Türkiye’s e-Government portal or a new digital platform set to be established by the ministry.

 

Regulation on medical cannabis use included in bill

The draft legislation also introduces a framework for the regulated cultivation and use of medical cannabis in Türkiye.

Usta said the bill expands cannabis cultivation to cover the production of pharmaceutical ingredients, medical and wellness products and personal care items, in line with international developments.

Sales will be limited to licensed pharmacies only, ensuring product control and safety.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu described the proposal as the beginning of a new era in Turkish health care.

The legislation is expected to be passed before the summer recess of the Turkish parliament.

