Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras

Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras

ANKARA
Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras

Türkiye’s competition authority has fined American food company Frito-Lay 1.3 billion Turkish Liras ($35.9 million) for violating the country’s competition regulation.

Publishing a statement on Feb. 15 after conducting an investigation into the claims, the competition board ruled that Frito-Lay Gıda attempted to gain exclusivity by making it difficult for rivals to operate in the packaged chips market in small shops, markets and kiosks across the country.

Placing Frito-Lay under some restrictions, the board ruled that 30 percent of Frito-Lay Gıda stands will be set aside exclusively for competitor products in sales locations without any stands with competition brands.

According to the ruling, a divider will separate the designated area, and each basket within it will bear a legible label that reads, "This section is reserved for competitor chips products."

This area designated for competing items will remain empty and will not be stocked with Frito-Lay products if, for any reason, competing products are not available at the point of sale or are out of stock, the statement said.

The board also ruled that the brand will not provide any guidance to the sales points that focus on the accessibility and prominence of rival items. In addition, Frito-Lay will be permitted to set up a single chip stand at each sales location.

With the ruling, the competition authority seeks to expand customer choices in the packaged chips industry and allow Frito Lay's rivals to enter sales points such as kiosks, grocery stores and small markets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat
First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye
Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts

President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts
Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara

Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara
Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’

Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿