Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched an investigation into five companies, including Apple, over allegations of price coordination.

The probe has focused on some of the Apple’s resellers in Türkiye—Destek Bilişim, Easycep, Getmobil and HB Bilişim—examining claims that they set resale prices and promotional conditions under Apple’s influence.

Additionally, Apple is suspected of coordinating buyback prices for its products with other firms in the country, the board said in a written statement on March 27.

The Competition Board is investigating whether Apple violated Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition by dictating resale prices for its products in Türkiye.

In a statement, the authority noted, “The preliminary inquiry into Apple’s influence on the pricing of resold computers, tablets, smartphones, headphones and accessories has been completed. Based on the findings, a formal investigation has been initiated into Apple and its business partners.”

Meanwhile, the board emphasized that the decision to launch an investigation does not imply that the companies or associations under scrutiny have violated the law or will face penalties.