Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

ISTANBUL
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched an investigation into five companies, including Apple, over allegations of price coordination.

The probe has focused on some of the Apple’s resellers in Türkiye—Destek Bilişim, Easycep, Getmobil and HB Bilişim—examining claims that they set resale prices and promotional conditions under Apple’s influence.

Additionally, Apple is suspected of coordinating buyback prices for its products with other firms in the country, the board said in a written statement on March 27.

The Competition Board is investigating whether Apple violated Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition by dictating resale prices for its products in Türkiye.

In a statement, the authority noted, “The preliminary inquiry into Apple’s influence on the pricing of resold computers, tablets, smartphones, headphones and accessories has been completed. Based on the findings, a formal investigation has been initiated into Apple and its business partners.”

Meanwhile, the board emphasized that the decision to launch an investigation does not imply that the companies or associations under scrutiny have violated the law or will face penalties.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

    President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

  2. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  3. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  4. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  5. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿