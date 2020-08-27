Company closes after employee shares video of him jumping on tomato paste bare feet

BALIKESİR – Demirören News Agency

A worker, who recorded himself jumping into a pool of tomato paste with bare feet at an illegal production facility and broadcast the footage on his social media account, has led the company to be closed and 8.5 tons of tomato paste to get thrown away.

An hour after the worker published the footage, an outcry started on social media and local officials raided the compound, according to a statement by the governor’s office of the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

“The officials found that the facility lacked the required documents for its production. We closed the business and destroyed all the paste,” said in the statement.

The worker’s identity has not been revealed, with the governor’s office saying that the owner of the facility will also be fined.