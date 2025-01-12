Companies to focus on digital transformation, innovation

ISTANBUL

Turkish companies will prioritize digital transformation, risk management, profitability and M&A in 2025, according to a survey of executives.

The survey was conducted by DataExpert with 252 senior decision-makers, including CEOs, general managers, CFOs and directors.

Some 85 percent of participants said that digital transformation and innovation will be their main focus in 2025 in order to increase efficiency and improve consumer experience by investing heavily in technology.

Artificial intelligence, cyber security and data analytics also stand out as other key issues for company executives this year.

Profitability appears to be another major item for Turkish companies. Participants said they have set targets for cost control, revenue growth strategies and operational efficiency.

Improving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is one of the main factors they will focus on to increase profitability, the survey showed.

Companies are turning toward environmentally friendly and sustainable business models, increasing the use of renewable energy and taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents mentioned sustainability and environmentally responsible practices as their priority in 2025.

Executives see these efforts as important not only to make profits but also to fulfill companies’ responsibilities towards society and the environment, found the survey.

Workforce transformation, such as the integration of Generation Z into the workforce, flexible working models and increasing digital capabilities are also coming to the fore, according to the study.

Participants said they aim to make organizational changes to ensure talent management and employee engagement.

Risk management to control financial and operations risks will also be high on executives’ agenda in 2025 as the global economy, political uncertainties, environmental risks and cyber threats prompt companies to strengthen their risk management strategies.

Some 22 percent of executives mentioned mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a key component of companies’ growth strategies aimed at increasing market share, expanding into new markets and gaining competitive advantage.

The survey also showed that companies will intensively use data-driven marketing this year to develop more targeted strategies.

Companies are hoping to increase diversity and create a more inclusive workforce, the survey found.