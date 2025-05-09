Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

LONDON
Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

Kiaraliz Irizarry (L) recruits people for jobs at Triton Recovery during the Mega JobNewsUSA South Florida Job Fair held in the Amerant Bank Arena on April 30, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

Adecco, the world's biggest temporary staffing agency, said that companies are holding off on hiring permanent staff in the face of uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war.

The Swiss-based company saw a 10 percent jump in its share price as it said the lack of permanent recruitment was providing momentum in temporary staffing and beat earnings expectations.

It posted a three percent dip in first quarter revenue and a 20 percent drop in net profit, but largely beat analyst expectations, said.

Adecco's chief executive Denis Machuel said that, faced with tariff uncertainty, most of the companies it serves have gone into "a wait and see mode" until the dust settles.

President Donald Trump last month imposed a 10-percent "baseline" tariff on imports from around the world.

He has suspended higher tariffs on dozens of nations while seeking new trade deals, but he left in place levies of 145 percent on China, which retaliated with 125 percent tariffs of its own.

"The only impact we see at the moment is a slowdown on permanent recruitment," Machuel said.

"Because if you don't have visibility you don't necessarily invest in people," he added.

"On the other side, that gives momentum to temp business."

uncertainties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April
Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger

Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger
Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent

Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent
Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister

Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister
China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts

China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts
Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years

Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿