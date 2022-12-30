Communications sector grows 47 percent in third quarter

Communications sector grows 47 percent in third quarter

ANKARA
Communications sector grows 47 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s communications sector grew by 47 percent in the third quarter of 2022, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

Net sales revenues of operators in the local communications sector reached 35.1 billion Turkish Liras ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, rising nearly 50 percent, he added.

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye increased to 90.8 million, indicating a penetration rate of 107.2 percent, Karaismailoğlu said, citing the latest report by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

Excluding the population aged between 0 to 9, the penetration rate was 114.6 percent, according to the report.

The monthly talk time average was 569 minutes per subscriber in Türkiye, which ranked as the first among European countries, the report said.

The combined net sales revenues of the four largest players in the market, namely TT Mobil, Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone, were around 26 billion liras, while other operators’ revenues amounted to 9.6 billion liras.

Investments by those four companies stood at 5.1 billion liras in the third quarter and other companies’ investments in the sector were 2.2 billion liras, according to the report.

The mobile voice traffic stood at 80.6 billion minutes in the July-September period, rising 0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

The traffic on the fixed lines was 1.2 billion minutes. Türk Telekom’s fixed line revenues grew 27 percent on an annual basis in the third quarter to around 1.1 billion liras.

The number of broadband subscribers, which stood at around 6 million in 2008, leaped to 91.4 million as of the third quarter, while total internet subscriptions grew by 2.1 percent compared with the second quarter, according to the BTK report.

As of end-September, there were around 4.3 million 3G and more than 83.4 million 4.5G subscribers in the country. However, the number of active 4.5G users was 64.3 million because some people’s mobile phones or SIM cards are not compatible with 4.5G, which was introduced to the local market in April 2016.

In terms of the number of subscribers, Turkcell was the largest company in the sector with a market share of 41.3 percent, followed by Vodafone at 30.8 percent. TT Mobil’s market share was 27.9 percent.

The length of the fiber optic network reached 498,000 kilometers.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

    Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

  2. China insists official Covid data is transparent

    China insists official Covid data is transparent

  3. Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

    Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

  4. Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

    Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

  5. Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

    Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Recommended
ExxonMobil seeks to block EU tax on windfall energy profits

ExxonMobil seeks to block EU tax on windfall energy profits
Chief of Russia’s Gazprom admits ‘difficult’ year

Chief of Russia’s Gazprom admits ‘difficult’ year
Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister
Confidence in economy improves

Confidence in economy improves
Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo markets end lower
Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s boron sales generated a record $1.3 billion in export revenues this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.