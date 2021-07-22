Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’

  • July 22 2021 17:43:00

ANKARA
Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun has reacted to reports suggesting that some media outlets in Turkey receive funds from foreign countries.

In a statement, Altun said that they are closely following the claims that some media outlets in Turkey are funded by a foundation based in the U.S.

Turkey clearly needs regulation on media outlets that operate in the country with the funds provided by foreign states or organizations, Altun added.

Altun furthered that in the U.S., media outlets funded by foreign countries are required to provide detailed information on their activities to the U.S. authorities every six months.

“We will complete the regulations required for them as soon as possible to maintain public order and protect our people’s right to accurate information.”

Altun emphasized that the free press is the backbone of democracy, reminding that the Turkish Constitution protects freedom of information.

“Everyone should rest assured that our democracy will not be a sitting target under the pretext of press freedom or for any other reason,” he said.

He stated that they are aware that media is a topic of interest for domestic and international tutelage circles.

“In an environment in which some foreign leaders openly express their intentions and efforts to design Turkish politics, we cannot interpret any foreign state or institution providing various funds to the media sector independently of such interests and goals. Our democracy will not be a sitting target under the pretext of press freedom or for any other reason. We will not allow fifth column activities under new guises,” Altun remarked.

