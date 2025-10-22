Commercial vehicle exports hit $4.8 billion in nine months

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s commercial vehicle exports, or “motor vehicles used in the transport of goods,” totaled $4.7 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 14 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Uludağ Automotive Exporters’ Association.

The Turkish auto industry’s total exports reached $30.2 billion in January–September, with “motor vehicles used in the transport of goods” making up 15.8 percent of it.

Light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks and other trucks were exported to 86 countries and autonomous regions in the first nine months of the year.

The United Kingdom was the largest recipient of Turkish commercial vehicles, worth $1.1 billion, down 13.7 percent on an annual basis, while making up 21 percent of the total exports in the first three quarters.

Germany was the second-largest recipient of Turkish commercial vehicle exports, totaling $772.8 million, a 426 percent increase from the same period last year, the data showed.

Commercial vehicle exports to Slovenia reached $608.5 million, down 3.65 percent, while Spain bought Turkish light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks and other trucks worth $505.8 million, jumping 252.7 percent.

Turkish commercial vehicle exports to Italy fell 4.25 percent year-on-year to $466.4 million in January–September, followed by France with $442.8 million (up 20.7 percent) and Belgium with $293.3 million (down 25 percent).

 

