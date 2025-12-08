EU chief says Europe cannot accept US 'threat to interfere'

EU chief says Europe cannot accept US 'threat to interfere'

BRUSSELS
EU chief says Europe cannot accept US threat to interfere

European Council president Antonio Costa on Monday rejected any attempt by the United States to meddle in Europe's politics, after Washington published a new security strategy sharply criticising the continent's policies.

"What we cannot accept is the threat to interfere in European politics," Costa told a conference in Brussels.

The new U.S. National Security Strategy, released last week, saw President Donald Trump lambast Europe as an over-regulated, censorious continent lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.

The strategy made clear that the United States under Trump would aggressively pursue similar objectives in Europe, in line with the agendas of far-right parties.

It said the administration would be "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations."

"The United States cannot replace European citizens in choosing which parties are good and which are bad," Costa said.

"The United States cannot replace Europe in what's its vision is of freedom of expression."

Costa, who as council president chairs summits of the bloc's 27 national leaders, said that there were long-standing differences with the Trump administration on issues such as climate change, but the new strategy "goes beyond that".

"This strategy continues to talk about Europe as an ally. That's fine, but if we are allies, we must act as allies," he said.

"The United States remains an important ally, the United States remains an important economic partner, but Europe must be sovereign."

Costa said that the fact Russia had welcomed Washington's new outlook as "largely consistent" with its own vision was a worrying sign.

He said that the approach to the war in Ukraine laid out in the strategy did not support seeking the "just and durable" peace as Europe has long advocated.

"It is only for the end of confrontations and stable relations with Russia," he said.

EU, US, plan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye targets early-2026 reopening of 350-km railway along Syrian border

Türkiye targets early-2026 reopening of 350-km railway along Syrian border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye targets early-2026 reopening of 350-km railway along Syrian border

    Türkiye targets early-2026 reopening of 350-km railway along Syrian border

  2. Özel slams government’s economic record in budget debate

    Özel slams government’s economic record in budget debate

  3. Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘builder of order and peace’

    Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘builder of order and peace’

  4. Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people

    Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people

  5. Parts of US security strategy 'unacceptable,’ says Merz

    Parts of US security strategy 'unacceptable,’ says Merz
Recommended
Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people

Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people
Parts of US security strategy unacceptable,’ says Merz

Parts of US security strategy 'unacceptable,’ says Merz
Former UK leader dropped from Gaza board of peace: Report

Former UK leader dropped from Gaza 'board of peace': Report
2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record

2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record
Cambodia-Thailand clashes spread on border as toll rises

Cambodia-Thailand clashes spread on border as toll rises
Ukraine’s Zelensky refuses to cede any territory to Russia

Ukraine’s Zelensky refuses to cede any territory to Russia
Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads

Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
WORLD Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people

Office building fire in Jakarta kills more than 20 people

A fire ripped through an office building in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta on Dec. 9, killing at least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, police said.

ECONOMY EU postones 2035 combustion-engine ban review

EU postones 2035 combustion-engine ban review

A highly-anticipated review of the EU's 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales has been pushed back to next week, the European Commission said.

SPORTS Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe

Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe

Galatasaray travels to AS Monaco on Dec. 9 for a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage clash, as both teams battle for a place in the knockout rounds.  
﻿