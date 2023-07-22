Comic-Con returns to roots as Hollywood strikes

LOS ANGELES

Comic books, video games and colorful "cosplay" outfits took center stage at Comic-Con as the giant pop culture event kicked off on July 20 without its usual A-list stars due to the Hollywood strike.

Braving the soaring heat, tens of thousands of fans dressed as characters from Wonder Woman to Barbie and Ken flocked to San Diego, California.

While Comic-Con typically draws headlines for glitzy movie announcements and panels featuring stars like Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson, fans said they welcomed the chance to focus on costumes and comics, the event's original focus.

The convention center's huge Hall H, where Hollywood stars and studios typically unveil the latest superhero movies to screaming fans who camp in line for days to get in, was markedly more relaxed than in previous years.

Early presentations included Paramount's new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" animated film, India's first-ever Hall H presentation for "Kalki 2898-AD," and an eagerly awaited look at video game "Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

With actors last week joining writers on strike, A-listers are banned from promoting movies and shows.

Comic-Con began more than 50 years ago as a tiny event where fans could connect with each other and meet their heroes - the comic book creators. But it has ballooned to become North America's largest pop culture gathering, drawing 130,000 annual visitors.