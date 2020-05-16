Column of Julian in Ankara awaits storks

  • May 16 2020 10:41:00

Column of Julian in Ankara awaits storks

ANKARA
Column of Julian in Ankara awaits storks

A stork’s nest was placed atop the Column of Julian, which was known for hosting storks for years, by Ankara Social Studies University (ASBU) to encourage the famous birds to come.

The historic landmark was erected in honor of Roman Emperor Julian the Apostate's visit to Ankara nearly 1,700 years ago and is nearly 15 meters long (49 feet). In 1934, it was transferred from Ulus Taşhan to the nearby ASBU building.

The landmark was so famous that when residents gave directions they referred to the column as the "storks nest" or the "Minaret of Belkıs."

The Column of Julian and its nest was printed on postage stamps and postcards to symbolize the capital.

The ASBU building, which used to be the Governor's building, is surrounded at the heart of historic, cultural, and religious sites in Ankara University head Musa Kazım Arıcan told Anadolu Agency the school wants to be surrounded by natural life.

Column of Julian in Ankara awaits storks

"We sat down with experts. Veterinarians told us that the storks may have left their spot either because its partner died or their nest was damaged but new storks would definitely come and use the spot as their nest again," said Arıcan.

He said the school placed the new nest on top of the column, and everyone is waiting "with all eyes" for the storks to come.

"We want them to use this place as a home and a range during migration seasons, and when they come here, they will add beauty to our beautiful Ankara," he said.

Arıcan said he hopes to revitalize natural life to major cities across Turkey and the school wants and hopes wild animals could live and have a place in major cities.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  3. Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

    Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

  4. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  5. Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

    Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets
Recommended
Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed

Paintings in Topkapı Palace storage to be displayed
Olympus excavations to start in July

Olympus excavations to start in July
New herbaceous plant species discovered in NE Turkey

New herbaceous plant species discovered in NE Turkey
Nomad Games postponed due to COVID-19

Nomad Games postponed due to COVID-19
Scarface reboot penned by Coen bros set in Los Angeles

'Scarface' reboot penned by Coen bros set in Los Angeles

Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor reclaimed Nazi-looted artwork

Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor reclaimed Nazi-looted artwork
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish developers celebrated success on May 15 after Repair Master 3D was ranked first on a list of top-playing video game apps in the U.S.

SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.