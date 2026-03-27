Colorful doors of Cunda Island carry traces of past to present

BALIKESİR

The small island of Cunda in the northwestern city of Balıkesir, also known as Alibey Island, draws visitors not only with its scenic beauty but also with the vividly painted doors lining its narrow streets, offering a striking blend of history, architecture and slow living.

Located off the town of Ayvalık, the island has become one of the country’s most appealing destinations for both international travelers and urban dwellers seeking a quieter life.

Among its most distinctive features are the vividly painted doors lining the narrow streets of its old neighborhoods.

Set into restored stone houses, these doors — decorated with ornate knockers and handcrafted details — form what feels like an open-air gallery. Each one tells a story, reflecting layers of the island’s multicultural past and preserving traces of earlier generations.

In recent years, Cunda has attracted a growing number of people leaving behind fast-paced urban lifestyles.

Professionals from major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir are increasingly relocating to the island, drawn by its relaxed rhythm and close connection to nature.

This trend accelerated after the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work and changing priorities encouraged many to reconsider where and how they live. What was once a seasonal retreat has gradually transformed into a year-round residential destination.

Cunda’s appeal lies not only in its scenic beauty but also in the lifestyle it offers. Olive groves, coastal views and historic streets create a peaceful environment far removed from the stress of large cities.

With a permanent population of around 6,500, Cunda’s numbers swell significantly during peak seasons. In summer and during major holidays, visitor numbers can exceed 20,000.

Across the Ayvalık region, hotel occupancy rates often reach around 80 percent, driven by strong interest in cultural heritage and gastronomy tourism.