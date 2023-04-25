Cologne produced on campus makes 3 mln liras in revenue

Cologne produced on campus makes 3 mln liras in revenue

SAMSUN
Cologne produced on campus makes 3 mln liras in revenue

A cologne that was produced by the northern province of Samsun’s Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMÜ) last year has generated a turnover of 3 million Turkish Liras ($155,000).

Founded by the Science Faculty’s Department of Chemistry in 2020, Kampüs Kimya (Campus Chem in English) increased its turnover from 1.5 million liras in 2021 to 3 million liras in 2022.

Stating that they provide cleaning products, cologne and disinfectants they produce in the laboratory to all units of the university, Dr. Tevfik Özen, the dean of the Science Faculty, said that they aim for a turnover of approximately 5 million Turkish liras in 2023.

Özen said that the Kampüs Kimya was established in 2020 with the production of disinfectants, followed by the production of detergents and colognes. He added that with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the place developed further, and along with disinfectants, they started to produce detergents and colognes.

Özen noted that they first used the products they produced within the university, but later municipalities and other institutions started to order them too. They are trying to respond to this increased demand currently, he added.

Emphasizing that the turnover varies greatly, Özen pointed out that in 2023, they aim to generate an income of around 5 million liras.

“We generally use this money to meet the needs of our faculty,” Özen added.

The professor also said that they determine the essence of the colognes according to the feedback they receive from their customers.

“Cologne is a product that we are highly accustomed to in Turkish tradition, one of the staples we offer when we host our guests. We supply the raw materials of the colognes we use from Istanbul. We offer the products we produce in Kampüs Kimya to our consumers by using essences from European countries such as France, Germany and England. We trust our laboratory and our products’ contents and scents,” Özen said.

WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

    UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

  2. Biden to launch '24 bid, betting record will top age worries

    Biden to launch '24 bid, betting record will top age worries

  3. Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

    Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

  4. Second cheetah brought from Africa dies

    Second cheetah brought from Africa dies

  5. Business morale improves by 3 percent

    Business morale improves by 3 percent
Recommended
Painter portrays plight of quake survivors in watercolor

Painter portrays plight of quake survivors in watercolor
Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay

Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay
Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum

Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum
Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday

Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday
Evacuation in Yusufeli takes place for 7th time in its history

Evacuation in Yusufeli takes place for 7th time in its history
Man dies in controlled mine explosion due to poisoning

Man dies in controlled mine explosion due to poisoning
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Business morale improves by 3 percent

Business morale improves by 3 percent

The real sector confidence index rose from 105.2 in March to 108 in April, which marked the index’s highest level since May 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.