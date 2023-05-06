Cold weather continues to grip country’s west

Cold weather continues to grip country’s west

ANKARA
Cold weather continues to grip country’s west

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains will continue to lash Türkiye’s western provinces in the days ahead, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned, issuing a “yellow alert,” which means potential weather danger, for 12 of all 81 provinces in the country.

According to the latest assessments, the weather will be partly and very cloudy, with showers and thundershowers to grip Marmara, Aegean, Central and Western Mediterranean regions, the northern province of Zonguldak and the neighboring provinces of Düzce and Bolu, and the Central Anatolian provinces of Eskişehir and Konya.

The bureau released a statement warning citizens to take precautions against possible adverse situations, especially around Düzce, Bolu and Eskişehir provinces.

Precipitation is expected to be locally strong in the Central Aegean, the lakes region and around the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale, Balıkesir and Bursa.

Dust transportation is likely to happen in the eastern parts of the Mediterranean region and Southeastern Anatolia Region, the bureau warned, urging citizens to practice caution against possible adversities such as decreased visibility range and deterioration in air quality.

cold, Turkey,

WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

    Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

  2. Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

    Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

  3. Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

    Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

  4. Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

    Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

  5. Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

    Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953
Recommended
Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan
High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad

High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad
Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities

Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities
Police detain 74 ISIL suspects in 23 provinces

Police detain 74 ISIL suspects in 23 provinces
Election bans take effect

Election bans take effect
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage
WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executed on Saturday Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for "terrorism", the judiciary said, in the Islamic republic's latest use of the death penalty against dual nationals.
ECONOMY Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

A government decision to offer free natural gas for one month and a discount for a year will help consumers to save 40 billion Turkish Liras (around $2.1 billion) in gas costs, according to Mustafa Yılmaz, head of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.