Cold weather continues to grip country’s west

ANKARA

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains will continue to lash Türkiye’s western provinces in the days ahead, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned, issuing a “yellow alert,” which means potential weather danger, for 12 of all 81 provinces in the country.

According to the latest assessments, the weather will be partly and very cloudy, with showers and thundershowers to grip Marmara, Aegean, Central and Western Mediterranean regions, the northern province of Zonguldak and the neighboring provinces of Düzce and Bolu, and the Central Anatolian provinces of Eskişehir and Konya.

The bureau released a statement warning citizens to take precautions against possible adverse situations, especially around Düzce, Bolu and Eskişehir provinces.

Precipitation is expected to be locally strong in the Central Aegean, the lakes region and around the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale, Balıkesir and Bursa.

Dust transportation is likely to happen in the eastern parts of the Mediterranean region and Southeastern Anatolia Region, the bureau warned, urging citizens to practice caution against possible adversities such as decreased visibility range and deterioration in air quality.