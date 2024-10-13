Cold wave to grip country, heavy rains lash Istanbul

Cold wave to grip country, heavy rains lash Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Cold wave to grip country, heavy rains lash Istanbul

Heavy rain caused significant disruptions and paralyzed daily life in the metropolis of Istanbul on Oct. 12, with a cold wave expected to sweep the nation, particularly after Oct. 25, according to data from the U.K.-based meteorology platform WXCharts.

Puddles formed on the roads in several parts of Istanbul due to torrential rains, causing traffic congestion and multiple accidents.

In the aftermath of the rain, a landslide struck the Küçükçekmece district, resulting in the collapse of the retaining wall next to a five-story apartment building. Authorities quickly evacuated residents as a precautionary measure.

Due to the electrically charged clouds and heavy rainfall, some flights were forced to circle in the air before safely descending to land at Istanbul Airport.

Meanwhile, the entire country is expected to experience widespread, intense rainfall in the coming days, along with a significant drop in temperatures nationwide.

Temperatures in the east of the country, particularly in the northern city of Trabzon, eastern cities of Erzurum and Elazığ, and the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, are expected to range from minus 4 to minus 7 degrees Celcius. The eastern city of Erzincan may experience even colder conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus 11 degrees.

Across the rest of the nation, temperatures are predicted to range from minus 2 to 7 degrees Celsius.

This expected drop in temperatures raised questions about the arrival of the winter season and snowfall across the country.

"After the second half of this week, you must get the heaters ready and prepare your winter clothing. Winter-like autumn temperatures will begin to prevail starting on Thursday [Oct. 17],” prominent meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen pointed out.

"The mountains in Anatolia are expected to see snowfall next weekend, and rain will lead to a temperature drop of 10 degrees across the country," he added.

Predictions of an early and severe winter emerged after the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced that a cyclical cooling phenomenon known as La Niña is expected to dominate the upcoming winter season.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

    UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

  2. Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

    Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

  3. Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

    Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

  4. Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

    Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

  5. French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

    French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Recommended
UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting
Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens
Turkish, Jordanian top diplomats to discuss Middle East

Turkish, Jordanian top diplomats to discuss Middle East
Legal reforms to address public perception of impunity in Türkiye

Legal reforms to address public perception of impunity in Türkiye
Kurtulmuş says his remarks on constitution distorted

Kurtulmuş says his remarks on constitution distorted
AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event
WORLD Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghanistan's Taliban morality ministry pledged on Monday to implement a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things, with journalists told the rule will be gradually enforced.

ECONOMY Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

The Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) has revised downward its production and export forecasts for 2024 due to the contraction in the European market, says Cengiz Eroldu, the association's president.
SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿