Cold front set to hit Türkiye after unseasonal heatwave

ISTANBUL

A cold front is poised to sweep across Türkiye, bringing heavy rains and storms to parts of the nation, following an unusual heatwave last weekend that saw temperatures soar well above seasonal norms in 49 of the country’s 81 provinces.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, temperatures ranged from 10 to 18 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms nationwide on March 16, exceeding 25 degrees in 49 provinces.

The southern province of Adana reached a record-breaking high of 35 degrees Celsius in mid-March, while the western city of İzmir also experienced unusually warm temperatures, hitting around 31 degrees Celsius.

As the warm spell settled in, residents of Istanbul flocked to parks and beaches to relish the unexpected sunshine, with temperatures also surpassing seasonal averages in the metropolis.

However, this brief taste of summer is coming to an abrupt end as the weather bureau issued warnings of a powerful cold front set to hit the nation starting March 18.

By March 19, temperatures will plummet by 10 to 20 degrees Celsius across the country, dropping below seasonal averages. Heavy rain is expected in the western regions, while snow and sleet are forecast for central and eastern parts of Türkiye.

The sudden shift in weather will bring strong winds, with a particularly fierce northeasterly wind expected in Istanbul on March 18, according to meteorologists. Istanbul could see sleet, with a possibility of snowfall, in the following days.

Authorities also issued a “yellow alert,” which means potential weather danger, for 26 provinces, urging residents to prepare for extreme weather conditions.

The cold snap is predicted to continue until March 24.