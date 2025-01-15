Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study

Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study

PARIS
Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study

Cocaine use in France has nearly doubled, with 1.1 million people having taken the illicit drug at least once in 2023, according to a study published on Wednesday.

By comparison, the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT) earlier estimated annual cocaine consumption in the country at 600,000 users when it released its previous report in 2022.

France now ranks 7th in Europe in terms of cocaine consumption.

A number of factors are behind the explosive consumption growth, including record levels of global cocaine production and the drug's changing image.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, the world's three biggest cocaine cultivators, produced 2,700 tons of the rug in 2022, compared with 1,134 tons in 2010.

Another factor behind the growing use is "the evolution of working conditions," with people using cocaine to cope with intense workloads (for example, in the catering industry) or tough working conditions (in the fishing industry), Ivana Obradovic, deputy director at OFDT, told AFP.

Finally, experts point to the "diversification of forms of consumption."

The use of crack, a solid form of cocaine, is spreading and cocaine is now increasingly perceived as "less dangerous" as opposed to 20 years ago, said Obradovic.

A drug that stimulates the central nervous system, cocaine is made from the leaves of the coca plant in South America.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal
Japan panel says megaquake probability up to 82 pct

Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Bulgarian parliament backs news coalition gov’t

Bulgarian parliament backs news coalition gov’t
UKs Starmer inks 100-year accord during Ukraine visit

UK's Starmer inks '100-year' accord during Ukraine visit
Fire-wrecked Los Angeles gets a break as winds drop

Fire-wrecked Los Angeles gets a break as winds drop
Fragile truce offers hope for lasting peace in Gaza

Fragile truce offers hope for lasting peace in Gaza

Trump, Biden claim credit for cease-fire deal in Gaza

Trump, Biden claim credit for cease-fire deal in Gaza

WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿