Coca-Cola eyes more price hikes in emerging markets

Coca-Cola eyes more price hikes in emerging markets

NEW YORK
Coca-Cola eyes more price hikes in emerging markets

Coca-Cola lifted its full-year earnings targets on July 26 after second-quarter results topped estimates as it described plans to limit additional price hikes to emerging markets with the most intense inflation.

The soda giant reported profits of $2.5 billion, up 34 percent from the year-ago period on a 6 percent increase in revenues to $12 billion.

While volumes were flat, revenues were bolstered by a 10 percent jump in Coca-Cola's "price/mix" benchmark, reflecting retail price increases as well as the composition of sales by venue and pack mix.

Inflation in developed markets like North America and Western Europe "is beginning to moderate," said James Quincey, chief executive of Coca-Cola, which has undertaken a series of price hikes over the last 18 months.

In contrast, in many emerging markets "consumers are more accustomed to persistent inflation," Quincey said on a conference call, noting that five of the soda giant's top 40 markets have inflation above 20 percent.

"In the developed markets, we've got through the pricing that needed to be taken in 2023," Quincey said.

"In developing and emerging markets, we aim to take price with local market inflation," said Quincey, who included Türkiye and Pakistan among the "hyperinflationary" countries.

Coca-Cola lifted several 2023 financial targets and now sees earnings per share growth of nine to 11 percent excluding currency effects, up from the prior range of seven to nine percent growth.

Economy,

WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

    Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

  2. Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

    Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

  3. Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

    Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

  4. Excavations resume in Bathonea

    Excavations resume in Bathonea

  5. Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

    Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
Recommended
US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come

US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come
Retail sector mulls discount campaign to fight inflation

Retail sector mulls discount campaign to fight inflation
EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft
German consumer mood improves as inflation slows

German consumer mood improves as inflation slows
Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
Apple targeted by $1 bln class action lawsuit in UK

Apple targeted by $1 bln class action lawsuit in UK
WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kiev has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”

ECONOMY EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

The European Union announced yesterday that it opened a formal antitrust investigation targeting Microsoft into the software company's Teams messaging and videoconferencing app over concerns that its bundling with its Office productivity software suites gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.