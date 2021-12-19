Coal mine collapse leaves 45 workers wounded in Turkey’s west

  • December 19 2021 13:11:00

Coal mine collapse leaves 45 workers wounded in Turkey’s west

İZMİR
Coal mine collapse leaves 45 workers wounded in Turkey’s west

A dent occurred in a coal mine in the Aegean province of İzmir late on Dec. 18, leaving 45 workers injured.

Teams from İzmir and the neighboring Manisa province were sent to the mine where the collapse occurred.

Rescued from under the rubble as a result of the two-hour work of the teams, the miners were conveyed to nearby hospitals.

Noting that the total number of injured was 45, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 18 people were treated in Kınık, 21 people in Soma, and six people in Bergama districts.

All the workers were completely evacuated from the mine, İzmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said.

“We do not have any citizens who have fallen under the rubble. We do not have any deceased or seriously injured citizens. Some are in Kınık and Soma,” Köşker wrote on Twitter.

In 2014, 301 workers were killed and dozens were wounded at a coal mine in the same area after a fire broke out following an explosion in a power distribution unit.

Izmir,

TURKEY Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
MOST POPULAR

  1. Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

    Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

  2. Official urges people not to buy fish smaller than specified size

    Official urges people not to buy fish smaller than specified size

  3. SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

    SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

  4. Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

    Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

  5. US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

    US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub
Recommended
Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power
Health minister urges people to get booster shots

Health minister urges people to get booster shots
Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan 
Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey

Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey
SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite
WORLD Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations were meeting in Pakistan on Dec. 19 for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Afghanistan, while testing diplomatic ties with its new Taliban rulers.

ECONOMY WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved two loans worth $300 million for the Geothermal Development Project in Turkey, to support the development of renewable energy by tapping heat sources deep in the ground. 
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.